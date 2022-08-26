James Jay Harris, 49, Hackensack, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 120 days in local confinement and 20 years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Harris received a 20-year stay on a 78-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was given credit for four days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve the remaining 116 days. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On Jan. 11, an investigator with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, along with narcotics investigators, were conducting an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of controlled substances. Agents were conducting surveillance of a subject who made a quick trip to the metro area and then came back north on Highway 10.
One of the investigators knew through training and experience that the metro area is a major hub of illegal controlled substances.
While conducting surveillance in Royalton, agents observed Harris pulling into a gas station. They were aware that he was a known associate of the individual that was driving to the metro and returning through Royalton. Shortly after Harris’ arrival at the gas station, a female subject who is also known to the task force stopped there, as well.
The woman placed items into the trunk of Harris’ vehicle, and both left the gas station heading north.
Agents began to follow the vehicles. Harris went north on Highway 10, then turned back south again about one mile out of town. He then went south and turned around and started back north. The investigator knew through training and experience that this type of unusual driving conduct is a common tactic with traffickers to see if anyone is following them.
The investigator followed Harris north of Royalton until he pulled into a residential driveway. Agents conducted a traffic stop, and a K-9 officer indicated on his vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded about 1 1/2 pounds of meth — 671 grams.
