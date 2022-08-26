James Jay Harris, 49, Hackensack, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 120 days in local confinement and 20 years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Harris received a 20-year stay on a 78-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was given credit for four days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve the remaining 116 days. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Load comments