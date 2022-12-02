Lucas John Grunst, 36, Little Falls, formerly of Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree assault and one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
The charges stemmed from two separate incidents. The fifth-degree assault happened on July 17. For that conviction, Grunst was given a stay on a one year, one day prison sentence and credit for 26 days served in local confinement. He also was ordered to pay a $50 fine.
The DANCO violation occurred, Aug. 7. For that, Grunst received a five-year stay on a 15-month prison sentence and was given credit for 12 days served in local confinement. If Grunst remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve either of the prison sentences.
The fifth-degree assault charge occurred when law enforcement was advised from a victim that a man he knew as Grunst was “throwing rocks at him and threatening to kill him.” One officer noted that there were several rocks and a piece of broken concrete on the ground near the victim.
The victim told officers that Grunst asked him to look at a truck parked in his garage. Upon going to the garage, he said Grunst began threatening to kill him and threw “multiple large rocks” at him, striking him in the back of the head, shoulder and abdomen.
The officers observed injuries consistent with being struck by a rock on the victim. Another officer picked up the pieces of rock and noted that they weighed approximately 10 - 15 pounds each.
Grunst was located by law enforcement later and told them that the victim was “using him” and “taking advantage of him” in relation to an employment matter.
Grunst’s criminal history, which includes convictions for domestic assault and violating a DANCO, enhanced the offense to a felony.
The DANCO violation stemmed from an incident in which officers responded to a report of property damage and found Grunst inside the residence of a protected party, with whom he was prohibited from having contact.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.