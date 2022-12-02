Lucas John Grunst, 36, Little Falls, formerly of Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree assault and one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

The charges stemmed from two separate incidents. The fifth-degree assault happened on July 17. For that conviction, Grunst was given a stay on a one year, one day prison sentence and credit for 26 days served in local confinement. He also was ordered to pay a $50 fine.

