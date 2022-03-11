Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Cory Daniel Vukelich, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a March 5 incident, Vukelich has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Ricky Dean Reed, 61, Hillman — In connection with a March 4 incident, Reed has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Brandon Charles Lofgren, 41, Holdingford — In connection with a March 5 incident, Lofgren has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Michael James Kjaer, 29, Little Falls — In connection with a March 6 incident, Kjaer has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Load comments