Gross misdemeanor charges filed Aug 5, 2022

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Brandon Ray Larsen, 44, Onamia — In connection with a July 14 incident, Larsen was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Justin Joseph Bird, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a July 30 incident, Bird was charged with one count of second-degree DWI and one count of third-degree DWI.
