Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Justin Scott Kalis, 40, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 13 incident, Kalis was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Daniel Douglas Mosford, 19, Waverly — In connection with an Aug. 10 incident, Mosford was charged with one count of giving a peace officer a false name — that of another person — along with a misdemeanor count of theft.

