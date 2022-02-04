Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Brenna Rose Zack, 18, St. Cloud — In connection with a Jan. 25 incident, Zack has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Michael Christian Robert Foss, 29, Burtrum — In connection with a Jan. 27 incident, Foss has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

