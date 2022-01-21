Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Jerry Len Walden, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 24, 2021 incident, Walden has been charged with one count of theft.

Michael Donzel Mays, 32, Little Falls — In connection with a Dec. 19, 2021 incident, Mays has been charged with one count of escape from custody.

Mary Jane Radziej, 72, Royalton — In connection with an Oct. 28, 2021 incident, Radziej has been charged with one third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.

Michael Christian Parker Gerrard, 35, Hillman — In connection with a Jan. 10 incident, Gerrard was charged with domestic assault, subsequent violation.

Ozzie James Bense, 21, Park Rapids — In connection with a Jan. 11 incident, Bense has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

Load comments