Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Kimberly Ann Bialke, 57, Brainerd — In connection with an Oct. 30 incident, Bialke was two counts of third degree DWI.

Brian Donald Olson, 38, Pine City — In connection with an Oct. 29 incident, Olson was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Chad Thomas Hoheisel, 45, Pierz — In connection with an Oct. 26 incident, Hoheisel was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

