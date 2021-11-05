Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Kimberly Ann Bialke, 57, Brainerd — In connection with an Oct. 30 incident, Bialke was two counts of third degree DWI.
• Brian Donald Olson, 38, Pine City — In connection with an Oct. 29 incident, Olson was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Chad Thomas Hoheisel, 45, Pierz — In connection with an Oct. 26 incident, Hoheisel was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.