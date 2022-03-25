Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Keith Alcuin Frank, 60, Pequot Lakes —In connection with a March 21 incident, Frank has been charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary William Barthel, 33, Little Falls — In connection with a March 20 incident, Barthel has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.
• Tatiana Marie Lemire, 21, Little Canada — In connection with a March 19 incident, Lemire has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Teague Brendan Eischens, 21, Pierz — In connection with a March 19 incident, Eischens has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.
• Brian Thomas Hanna, 33, Randall — In connection with a March 17 incident, Hanna has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.
• Jacob Daniel Waldvogel, 28, Little Falls — In connection with a March 17 incident, Waldvogel has been charged with trespassing on critical public service facilities, refusing to leave upon demand.
• Michael John Bohringer, 33, Motley — In connection to a March 16 incident, Bohringer has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI, along with a misdemeanor charge of no proof of insurance while operating a motor vehicle and another misdemeanor of possession of an open bottle in a motor vehicle.
