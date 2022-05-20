Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Steven Harvey Hoheisel, 41, Pierz — In connection with a May 15 incident, Hoheisel has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Paul John Vieira, 56, Swanville — In connection with a May 15 incident, Vieira was charged with one count of second-degree DWI, one count of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Jeffrey James Nixon, 36, Atwater— In connection with a May 17 incident, Nixon was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety and one misdemeanor count of failure to produce vehicle registration.
• Michelle Lynn Landwehr, 29, Akeley — In connection with a May 13 incident, Landwehr has been charged with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Cole Lewis Robert, 55, Hillman — In connection with a May 1 incident, Roberts was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Bryce Anthony DeDomines, 23, Little Falls — In connection with an April 30 incident, DeDomines was charged with one count of second-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
