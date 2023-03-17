Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Benjamin Charles Huff, 58, Motley — In connection with a March 7 incident, Huff was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting.
• Candice Marie Erdner, 59, Bricelyn — In connection with a Feb. 3 incident, Erdner was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Jasmine Michelle Lee Miller, 22, Swanville — In connection with a Dec. 27, 2022, incident, Miller was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Adam Marco Thonvold, 40, Apple Valley — In connection with a March 9 incident, Thonvold was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.
• Amber Kristen Sassen, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a March 10 incident, Sassen was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.
• Mitchell Paul Lange, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 8, 2022, incident, Lange was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 37, Staples — In connection with a March 1 incident, Lehmeyer was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Taylor Ann Davis, 27, Coon Rapids — In connection with a Jan. 28 incident, Davis was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Jason Roger Frank, 50, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 5 incident, Frank was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Justin David Green, 37, Little Falls — In connection with an Oct. 3, 2022 incident, Green was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Justin Joseph Zimmerman, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 19, 2022, incident, Zimmerman was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 46, Mora — In connection with a Jan. 30 incident, Schneider was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
