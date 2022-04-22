Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Scott Edward Allen, 54, Little Falls — In connection with an April 12 incident, Allen has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Timothy Dustin Johannes, 28, Bowlus — In connection with an April 13 incident, Johannes has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Victor Herman Roden, 33, Bowlus — In connection with an April 16 incident, Roden was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

