Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Cody Lynn Shields, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a March 13 incident, Shields was charged with one count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Mora — In connection with an Oct. 11 incident, Schneider was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Load comments