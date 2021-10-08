Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Sedrick Dewayne Jackson, 42, Little Falls — In connection with a June 15 incident, Jackson was charged with one count endangering a child — situation that could cause harm or death.

Heather Jo Bauer, 29, Little Falls — In connection with a May 28 incident, Bauer was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Michael Eugene Cameron, 50, Little Falls — In connection with a May 4 incident, Cameron was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Johnathan Steve Cichon, 32, Little Falls — In connection with a July 10 incident, Cichon was charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

Michael John Strack, 41, Little Falls — In connection with a July 31 incident, Strack was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

