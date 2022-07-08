Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Fredi Antonio Valle Fuentes, 28, Little Falls — In connection with a July 1 incident, Fuentes has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Steven Edward Ripka, 51, Ogilvie — In connection with a July 2 incident, Ripka has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Paul George W. Miller, 33, Randall — In connection with a June 28 incident, Miller has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.

