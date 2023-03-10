Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Justin Michael Diederich, 32, Holdingford — In connection with a Jan. 14 incident, Diederich was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
• Adam Carl Bright, 40, East Bethel — In connection with a Nov. 27, 2022, incident, Bright was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Mackenzie John Hasert, 25, Waite Park — In connection with a Jan. 21 incident, Hasert was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of driving after cancellation - inimical public safety and no proof of an insurance while operating a vehicle; along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angie Lynn Schimming, 53, Foley — In connection with a June 20, 2022, incident, Schimming was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Dennis Edward Walsh, 50, Swanville — In connection with a Nov. 26, 2022, incident, Walsh was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Chase Charles Fortier, 27, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 4, 2022, incident, Fortier was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of shining an artificial light to locate game or fish while hunting, along with misdemeanor counts of discharging a bow or firearm on a public highway, trespassing, taking big game during closed hours in open season, taking game without a crossbow disability permit and hunting deer without a license.
• Robert Joseph Hamann, 33, Baxter — In connection with an incident that occurred between Sept. 12, 2022 - Sept. 17, 2022, Hamann was charged with violation of a domestic abuse no contract order (DANCO).
• Brook Virginia Howard, 29, Rochester — In connection with an Aug. 7, 2022, incident, Howard was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.
• Tyler Lance Simon, 33, St. Paul — In connection with a Nov. 19, 2022, incident, Simon was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Ashten Nichole Knight, 52, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 17, 2022, incident, Knight was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree DWI.
• Cassandra Lynn Kuchinski, 40, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 20, 2022, incident, Kuchinski was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI.
• Clinton Marvin Yackel, 61, Royalton — In connection with a Dec. 30, 2022, incident, Yackel was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
