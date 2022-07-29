Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Steven Louis Klemish, 37, Swanville — In connection with a July 2 incident, Klemish was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Christina Marie Morris, 46, Fort Ripley — In connection with a May 28 incident, Morris was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, along with one misdemeanor count each of driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle.
• Thomas Jon Rudkin, 61, Little Falls — In connection with a July 10 incident, Rudkin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Jason Alan Sundvahl, 47, Cushing — In connection with a May 26 incident, Sundvahl was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing bodily harm - with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more.
• Leland Wesley Vogel, 41, Arley, Alabama — In connection a July 7 incident, Vogel was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Mitchell Loren Hasert, 27, Little Falls — In connection with a July 23 incident, Hasert was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
