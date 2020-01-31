Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Margaret Ann Wicklund, 43, Fort Ripley — In connection with a Dec. 14, 2019 incident, Wicklund faces two counts of third degree DWI.
• Gina Marie Statema, 48, Browerville — In connection with a Dec. 1, 2019 incident, Statema is charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Oluwafunbi Ige Olusina, 40, Shakopee — In connection with a Dec. 19, 2019 incident, Olusina has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• William George Lentner, 64, Rice — In connection with a Nov. 22, 2019 incident, Lentner faces two counts of third degree DWI and one count of driving after license cancellation.
• Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 22, Fort Ripley — In connection with a Nov. 13, 2019 incident, Kowalzek is charged with one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor and two misdemeanor counts of driving with open containers and careless driving.
• Christian John Moore, 19, Pierz — In connection with a Jan. 17 incident, Moore faces two counts of third degree DWI and a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.
The court will set their appearance dates.
