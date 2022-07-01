Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Gene R. Sherman, 64, Randall — In connection with a June 24 incident, Sherman was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Joan Marie Doschka, 67, Little Falls — In connection with an April 29 incident, Doschka was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

• Robert Wayn Johnson, 56, Spring Lake Park — In connection with a June 2 incident, Johnson was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

