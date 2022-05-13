Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Abbie Nicole Eager, 18, Sauk Rapids — In connection with a May 8 incident, Eager has been charged with a gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process with force along with one misdemeanor count of both trespassing and underage drinking.

Krista Rose Olsen, 32, Cushing — In connection with a Feb. 17 incident, Olsen has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Troy Michael Kapol, 52, St. Cloud— In connection with a Feb. 25 incident, Kapol has been charged with one count of gross misdemeanor theft.

James Michael Juetten, 45, Pierz — In connection with a Nov. 3, 2021, incident, Juetten has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Blake William Holtz, 28, Swanville — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Holtz was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Jacob Bruce Barton, 23, Randall — In connection with a March 12 incident, Barton was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Thomas Jon Rudkin, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a May 4 incident, Rudkin has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Jill Barbara Dauenhauer, 49, Park Rapids — In connection with a May 2 incident, Dauenhauer has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Derek Adam Petersen, 33, Webster, Wisconsin — In connection with a May 3 incident, Petersen has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

