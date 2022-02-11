Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Chantel Marie Deblois-Cervantes, 55, Minneapolis — In connection with a Feb. 1 incident, Deblois-Cervantes has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Logan Kirsten Theiler, 24, Long Prairie — In connection with a Feb. 5 incident, Theiler was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Jacob David Peterson, 21, Motley — In connection with a Feb. 4 incident, Peterson was charged with third-degree DWI.

