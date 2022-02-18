Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

James Joseph Heinz, 29, Pierz — In connection with a Feb. 2 incident, Heinz has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI and one count of obstructing the legal process with force.

Benedict Francis Butler, 45, Browerville — In connection with a Feb. 7 incident, Butler has been charged with driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety.

