Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Jesse Alan Ostlund, 31, Ramsey — In connection with a May 29 incident, Ostlund was charged with one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

Dean Kevin Sullivan, 56, Pierz — In connection with a May 30 incident, Sullivan was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Load comments