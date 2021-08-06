Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Kenneth Michael Swanson, 45, Royalton — In connection with a July 31 incident, Swanson was charged with one count of domestic assault.

• Jonathan Byron Garlock, 41, Randall — In connection with an Aug. 1 incident, Garlock was charged with obstructing the legal process with force.

• Christina Ann Lange, 39, Upsala — In connection with a July 31 incident, Lange was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Daniel Guy Gillman, 69, Springdale, Arkansas — In connection with a June 7 incident, Gillman was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Jake Leo Biniek, 29, Holdingford — In connection with a June 26 incident, Biniek was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Tyler Jake Oscar Schreibr Hardin, 33, New Hope — In connection with a June 26 incident, Hardin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Andrew Otto Kretschmar, 29, Pierz — In connection with a May 22 incident, Kretschmar was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Derek Wayne Pounds, 48, Little Falls — In connection with a May 4 incident, Pounds was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Joshua Curtis Okroi, 27, Hillman — In connection with a May 8 incident, Okroi was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Jacobi Ehren Langner, 26, Royalton — In connection with an April 17 incident, Langner was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• McKenzie Sue Anderson, 25, Pillager — In connection with an April 16 incident, Anderson was charged with two counts of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving without an ignition interlock while under restrictions.

• Kelvin Mays, 51, Little Falls — In connection with a May 12 incident, Mays was charged with one count of second degree DWI and one count of third degree DWI.

• Darol Duain Dumler, 75, Cushing — In connection with a March 6, 2020, incident, Dumler was charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.

• Caitlyn May Dulas, 24, Little Falls — In connection with a July 29 incident, Dulas was charged with obstructing the legal process with force.

