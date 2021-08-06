Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Kenneth Michael Swanson, 45, Royalton — In connection with a July 31 incident, Swanson was charged with one count of domestic assault.
• Jonathan Byron Garlock, 41, Randall — In connection with an Aug. 1 incident, Garlock was charged with obstructing the legal process with force.
• Christina Ann Lange, 39, Upsala — In connection with a July 31 incident, Lange was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Daniel Guy Gillman, 69, Springdale, Arkansas — In connection with a June 7 incident, Gillman was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Jake Leo Biniek, 29, Holdingford — In connection with a June 26 incident, Biniek was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Tyler Jake Oscar Schreibr Hardin, 33, New Hope — In connection with a June 26 incident, Hardin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Andrew Otto Kretschmar, 29, Pierz — In connection with a May 22 incident, Kretschmar was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Derek Wayne Pounds, 48, Little Falls — In connection with a May 4 incident, Pounds was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Joshua Curtis Okroi, 27, Hillman — In connection with a May 8 incident, Okroi was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Jacobi Ehren Langner, 26, Royalton — In connection with an April 17 incident, Langner was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• McKenzie Sue Anderson, 25, Pillager — In connection with an April 16 incident, Anderson was charged with two counts of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving without an ignition interlock while under restrictions.
• Kelvin Mays, 51, Little Falls — In connection with a May 12 incident, Mays was charged with one count of second degree DWI and one count of third degree DWI.
• Darol Duain Dumler, 75, Cushing — In connection with a March 6, 2020, incident, Dumler was charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.
• Caitlyn May Dulas, 24, Little Falls — In connection with a July 29 incident, Dulas was charged with obstructing the legal process with force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.