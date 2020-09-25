Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Michael Bryan Bartkowicz, 53, Bowlus — In connection with a Sept. 23 incident, Bartkowicz has been charged with driving after cancellation.
• Sandra Louise Barclay, 39, Pierz — In connection with a Sept. 22 incident, Barclay has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Jasper Cole Nuehring, 29, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 20 incident, Nuehring has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Timothy Dustin Johannes, 26, Bowlus — In connection with a Sept. 20 incident, Johannes has been charged with driving after cancellation.
• Thomas Frank Steiner, 38, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 17 incident, Steiner has been charged with driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor count of not carrying proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. In connection with a Sept. 19 incident, Steiner has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
• Daniel Stephen Cluever, 47, Royalton — In connection with a Sept. 18 incident, Cluever has been charged with driving after cancellation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.