Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Michael Bryan Bartkowicz, 53, Bowlus — In connection with a Sept. 23 incident, Bartkowicz has been charged with driving after cancellation.

• Sandra Louise Barclay, 39, Pierz — In connection with a Sept. 22 incident, Barclay has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Jasper Cole Nuehring, 29, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 20 incident, Nuehring has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Timothy Dustin Johannes, 26, Bowlus — In connection with a Sept. 20 incident, Johannes has been charged with driving after cancellation.

• Thomas Frank Steiner, 38, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 17 incident, Steiner has been charged with driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor count of not carrying proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. In connection with a Sept. 19 incident, Steiner has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.

• Daniel Stephen Cluever, 47, Royalton — In connection with a Sept. 18 incident, Cluever has been charged with driving after cancellation.

Load comments