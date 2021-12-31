Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Jeffrey Dale Buck, 55, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 4, 2021 incident, Buck has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Robert Joe Warner, 30, Staples — In connection with a Nov. 10, 2021 incident, Warner has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.
• Jonathan William Kopka, 48, Sartell — In connection with an Oct. 1, 2021 incident, Kopka has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Kenneth Henry Lampert, 58, Bowlus — In connection with a Nov. 12, 2021 incident, Lampert has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Randolph Robert Rocheleau, 69, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 20, 2021 incident, Rocheleau has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Alex Michael Nelson, 27, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 8, 2021 incident, Nelson has been charged a gross misdemeanor for using an artificial lights to spot, locate or take wild animals, with implements and a misdemeanor for illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
• Claudette Rose Visnovec, 60, Swanville — In connection with a Nov. 3, 2021 incident, Visnovec has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Dennis Harold Farris, 62, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 14, 2021 incident, Farris has been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
