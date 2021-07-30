Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• John Matthew Eich, 55, Lastrup — In connection with a July 18 incident, Eich was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.

• Michael Anthony Graves, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a July 19 incident, Graves was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Michelle Lynn Fink, 38, Little Falls — In connection with a July 25 incident, Fink was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of a traffic collision with an unattended vehicle.

• Troy Paul Lyon, 41, Royalton — In connection with a July 25 incident, Lyon was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Daniel Walter Monson, 36, Randall — In connection with a July 24 incident, Monson was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI

