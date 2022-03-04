Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Justin Adam Bednar, 34, Hillman — In connection with a Feb. 28 incident, Bednar has been charged with violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

Lucas Ralph Midas, 31, Waite Park — In connection with a Feb. 25 incident, Midas has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Joseph Nelson III, 62, Northome — In connection with a Feb. 23 incident, Nelson has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Joshua Louis Neadeau, 37, Bemidji — In connection with a Feb. 23 incident, Neadeau has been charged with violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

