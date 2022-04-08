Gross misdemeanor charges filed Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:• Sarah Jean Yarbrough, 45, Staples — In connection with a March 11 incident, Yarbrough has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.• Kristin Teresa Williams, 36, Little Falls — In connection with an April 1 incident, Williams has been charged with with two counts of third-degree DWI.• Donald Edward Forpahl, 56, Randall — In connection with a March 31 incident, Forpahl was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.• Dean Frederick De-Rosier, 22, Little Falls — In connection with an April 2 incident, DeRosier was charged with carrying or possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit.• Jonathan Paul Trutwin, 39, Little Falls — In connection with an April 3 incident, Trutwin whas been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.• Casandra Rae Thomas, 32, Little Falls — In connection with an April 4 incident, Thomas was charged with one count of third-degree DWI and one count of fourth-degree DWI.• Thomas Jon Rudkin, 60, Little Falls — In connection with an April 3 incident, Rudkin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Parents continue to seek answers from Pierz School Board Local crews rescue Little Falls woman from icy Mississippi River Pierz alum wins NCWA wrestling title Larsen: Morrison County's chaplain - a beacon of light Avian influenza discovered in Minnesota E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 3, 2022 0 Online Poll How will you spend your Easter (after worship, if you attend)? You voted: Hosting family dinner Traveling to see family Enjoying a quiet day at home Believe it or not, working! Vote View Results Back
