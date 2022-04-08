Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Sarah Jean Yarbrough, 45, Staples — In connection with a March 11 incident, Yarbrough has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

Kristin Teresa Williams, 36, Little Falls — In connection with an April 1 incident, Williams has been charged with with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Donald Edward Forpahl, 56, Randall — In connection with a March 31 incident, Forpahl was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Dean Frederick De-Rosier, 22, Little Falls — In connection with an April 2 incident, DeRosier was charged with carrying or possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit.

Jonathan Paul Trutwin, 39, Little Falls — In connection with an April 3 incident, Trutwin whas been charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.

Casandra Rae Thomas, 32, Little Falls — In connection with an April 4 incident, Thomas was charged with one count of third-degree DWI and one count of fourth-degree DWI.

Thomas Jon Rudkin, 60, Little Falls — In connection with an April 3 incident, Rudkin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Load comments