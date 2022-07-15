Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Michael John Scholtes, 51, Little Falls — In connection with a July 5 incident, Scholtes was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Sondra Lynn Rothstein, 36, Pierz — In connection with a July 8 incident, Rothstein was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI.

Brittany Ann Furnstahl, 31, St. Cloud — In connection with a July 9 incident, Furnstahl was charged with one count of fifth-dgree possession of a controlled substance.

Brady Augustus Rierson, 22, Randall — In connection with a July 11 incident, Rierson was charged with one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

