Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Shane Justin Arne, 40 Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 2 incident, Arne was charged with one count of fourth degree assault on a peace officer and one count of obstructing the legal process with force.
• Cody Lynn Shields, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 5 incident, Shields was charged with one count of obstructing the legal process with force and one misdemeanor count of driving after suspension.
• Jerry Len Walden, 36, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 6 incident, Walden was charged with one count of obstructing the legal process by force.
