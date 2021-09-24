Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Michael Jonathan Brunelle, 40, Waite Park — In connection with a Sept. 19 incident, Brunelle was charged with two counts of second degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

Timothy Dustin Johannes, 27, Bowlus — In connection with a Sept. 15 incident, Johannes was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

