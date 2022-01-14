Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Joshua Steve Solem, 43, Motley — In connection with a March 12, 2021 incident, Solem has been charged with two third-degree DWIs.

Nancy Leona Meyer, 53, Motley — In connection with a Nov. 4, 2021 incident, Meyer has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

