Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

Craig Edward Hines, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a July 14 incident, Hines has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Mark Robert Knight, 31, Del Rio, Texas — In connection with a Dec. 5 incident, Knight has been charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor charge of fourth degree DWI.

Lee Carl Winscher, 38, Royalton — In connection with an Aug. 15 incident, Winscher has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Ryan Lee Monson, 40, Royalton — In connection with a Sept. 23 incident, Monson has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Connie Laree Davis, 53, Motley — In connection with a Sept. 17 incident, Davis has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Todd John Tomsche, 56, Long Prairie — In connection with a June 18 incident, Tomsche has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Shari Lynn Line, 49, Alexandria — In connection with a July 10 incident, Line has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Joseph John Englehart, 32, Randall — In connection with a May 3 incident, Englehart has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 35, Wayzata — In connection with a Sept. 16 incident, Lehmeyer has been charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.

Joshua Allen Martin, 35, Rice — In connection with an Aug. 18 incident, Martin has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Tracy Allen Mitchell, 38, Deer Creek — In connection with a May 15 incident, Mitchell has been charge with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

Load comments