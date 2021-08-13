Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Adam Matthew Nienaber, 23, Swanville — In connection with an Aug. 8 incident, Nienaber was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Isaac John Forcia, 30, St. Cloud — In connection with an Aug. 7 incident, Forcia was charged with one count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Jeffrey Scott Dorr-Slowey, 41, Minneapolis — In connection with a Nov. 20, 2020, incident, Dorr-Slowey was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation.
• Tanya Marie Hendrix, 49, Pierz — In connection with a June 24 incident, Hendrix was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Alyssa Ashley Mae Hirsch, 32, Little Falls — In connection with a June 30 incident, Hirsch was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Kimberly Ann Hunt, 36, Sauk Rapids — In connection with an April 30 incident, Hunt was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Brian Thomas Martin, 48, Breezy Point — In connection with a June 25 incident, Martin was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
