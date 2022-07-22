Grant Allen Graton, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, in April 2022, detective from the Shakopee Police Department received reports from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee regarding a fraud investigation. The report states that a female inmate was allowing Graton to use her electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card while she was incarcerated.

Load comments