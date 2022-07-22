Grant Allen Graton, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.
According to the criminal complaint, in April 2022, detective from the Shakopee Police Department received reports from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee regarding a fraud investigation. The report states that a female inmate was allowing Graton to use her electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card while she was incarcerated.
The investigation showed, according to the criminal complaint, that the inmate made a telephone call to Graton in January 2022, during which she allegedly provided him with the PIN number for her EBT card. She called Graton, who facilitated a three-way call to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) according to the report.
The criminal complaint states that the inmate told a representative of that agency that she needed a new card and requested for it to be sent to Graton’s address in Little Falls. Other conversations during that time period consist of both the inmate and Graton acknowledging her transfer of the card and his use of it being illegal, according to the report.
An investigator from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) interviewed the inmate, April 8, the report states. She allegedly admitted mailing her EBT card to Graton’s home and giving him permission to use it. She believed that there was approximately $2,600 on it.
The inmate said she never reported that she was incarcerated to DHS, according to the report.
Investigators discovered that the inmate’s EBT card showed a deposit on Jan. 19, at which time it had a balance of $2,697.96, the report states. Starting Jan. 27, and continuing through March 15, there were allegedly numerous transactions on her card even though she was incarcerated in Shakopee. The total amount of the transactions during that time, according to the complaint, was $1,438.43. Nearly all of them allegedly took place in Little falls, with the exception of four purchases on Amazon.
On May 25, a detective spoke with Graton, who allegedly admitted to being in a previous relationship with the inmate. He told law enforcement that she owed him money and previously took some of his property. According to the report, he admitted that she provided him with the PIN number for her EBT card, and that he spent approximately $1,300 in funds.
If convicted, Graton faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
