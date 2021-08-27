David John Wallenberg, 26, Goodridge, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 65 months in prison and a $100 fine on a felony conviction for first degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 3, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he saw a vehicle pass him that had a loud exhaust. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Wallenberg. The passenger in the vehicle was also identified, and the trooper noticed an air freshener with a strong scent inside the vehicle.
Wallenberg was unable to provide proof of insurance, either.
The trooper asked Wallenberg about his travels and was told he had been in the Twin Cities metro area to pick up the passenger, but some of Wallenberg’s story did not make sense.
The trooper formed a suspicion that the two were transporting drugs. A K-9 officer was brought to the scene to assist with the subsequent search and indicated the presence of illegal substances. Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper also noticed paneling around the radio was loose. When he pulled into out with his fingers, he saw a black box wrapped in electrical tape. Inside the box was a large bag of a white, crystalline substance, which later field-tested positive for meth and weighed about 130 grams.
Wallenberg admitted that he had made arrangements with the passenger to travel to St. Paul for the purpose of purchasing drugs. He told law enforcement that he gave money to the passenger and that his companion had gone into the house to purchase the drugs for him.
