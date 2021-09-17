Ebonie Jae Byrd, 22, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after she was convicted on one gross misdemeanor count of giving a false name to a peace officer.
Byrd was given a one year stay on a sentence of 364 days in jail. She will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with her probation. She was given credit for one day served in local confinement.
On Jan. 28, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper stopped the vehicle and noted that there was a driver and three passengers inside, the passenger in the rear passenger seat provided him with an Arizona driver’s license with the name “Monet Jean Buford” and a Dec. 12, 1997, date of birth.
The trooper could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. He conducted a search of the vehicle and found some drugs. On the rear passenger side seat, he located a Taurus piston which had the serial number filed off. The gun had a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber.
The gun was found on the floor near where the person who identified themself as Buford was seated.
The passenger later admitted that she gave law enforcement the wrong name and identified herself as Byrd. She also acknowledged ownership of the firearm.
A felony charge of removing or altering the serial number on a firearm was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.