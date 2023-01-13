John Carl Wagner, 34, Garrison, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of DWI and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
The charges stem from a Jan. 8 incident. At about 4:05 p.m., a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was going 103 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Wagner. While speaking with Wagner, the trooper noticed his pupils were “constricted” and his eyes were bloodshot, according to the report. He also was said to have had a “moderate odor of alcohol” coming from his person.
Wagner was asked to perform field sobriety tests. According to the complaint, the gaze test showed indications of impairment. A portable breath test was administered, which allegedly came back showing Wagner had a .134 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
As such, he was placed under arrest for driving while impaired.
The report states that, after being transported to the Morrison County Jail, he was read a breath test advisory and agreed to give a breath test. The results were taken at about 5:09 p.m., a little more than an hour after he was initially pulled over. It came back showing a BAC of .12, according to the complaint.
Wagner’s driving record showed that his driving privileges were canceled. He was previously convicted of DWI in November 2021 and December 2013, according to the report. The prior convictions enhance the current offense
The two felony DWI charges have a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to $14,000. Wagner also faces one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the driving violation.
