John Carl Wagner, 34, Garrison, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of DWI and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

The charges stem from a Jan. 8 incident. At about 4:05 p.m., a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was going 103 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

