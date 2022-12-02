Elizabeth Rose Gabrielson, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Gabrielson was given a five-year stay on a 25-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time as long as she remains compliant with the conditions of her probation. She was also given credit for 140 days served in local confinement. Two more charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

