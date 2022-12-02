Elizabeth Rose Gabrielson, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Gabrielson was given a five-year stay on a 25-month prison sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time as long as she remains compliant with the conditions of her probation. She was also given credit for 140 days served in local confinement. Two more charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred in November 2021. An investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), during an investigation into another individual, learned from concerned citizens that short-term traffic was seen outside of a residence in Little Falls. He applied for and received a search warrant for the home, which was executed Nov. 30, 2021.
Once law enforcement made entry into the home, they saw a woman holding a pink backpack coming from the bottom of the stairs. That individual was identified as Gabrielson.
She was eventually taken to a law enforcement vehicle and agreed to give a statement, pursuant to her Miranda rights. She advised the investigator that she stays in a bedroom at the residence. During her statement, other officers informed the questioning investigator that suspected methamphetamine and marijuana was found in her room.
Additionally, the pink backpack she was holding was found to contain suspected heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine. She denied having narcotics in her possession and told the investigator that she did not know if there were narcotics inside the residence. She said anything located did not belong to her.
During the execution of the search warrant, drug paraphernalia was found throughout the residence. That included meth and marijuana pipes, tinfoil and burned residue, plastic baggies, grinders, hollowed out books and other storage containers.
