Travis Thomas Widner, 42, Fridley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

The charges stem from a Feb. 2 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he saw a vehicle cross the fog line and the center line multiple times.. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Widner.

