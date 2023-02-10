Travis Thomas Widner, 42, Fridley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
The charges stem from a Feb. 2 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he saw a vehicle cross the fog line and the center line multiple times.. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Widner.
While speaking with Widner, the deputy detected a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his person,” according to the report. He also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The report states that Widner admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the deputy a Minnesota identification card. An examination of his driving record shows that his driving privileges are canceled. He was placed under arrest for that offense.
The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana. He located a backpack in the back of the vehicle that allegedly contained “multiple baggies of suspected marijuana.”
The baggies were seized, and were found to weigh 298.5 grams — just shy of one-third of a pound, according to the complaint. He allegedly told law enforcement that it was his personal amount, and that he “smokes marijuana every day.”
If convicted, Widner faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the pot, and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for driving after cancellation.
