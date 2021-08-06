Logan John Freudenrich, 23, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:22 a.m. Aug. 2, dispatch received a report of a theft that had occurred overnight at a residence on the west side of Little Falls. While speaking with an officer from the Little Falls Police Department, the victim stated that sometime during the evening of Aug. 1, Freudenrich had entered his residence and taken $1,700 cash from his wallet.
The victim reported that when he woke up on the morning of Aug. 2, after going to bed at about 8 p.m. the night before, he found his wallet outside on a table and his money gone. He told law enforcement that he was informed by a witness that she saw Freudenrich enter his residence the prior evening. The victim told the officer that when he confronted Freudenrich prior to calling law enforcement, he was given $300 cash and Freudenrich said “he would make payments,” according to the complaint.
The officer was then shown surveillance video from the front door of the victim’s residence. According to the complaint, Freudenrich could be seen entering the residence at approximately 8:11 p.m., Aug. 1, and leaving 11 minutes later. The complaint states that he entered and exited the residence alone, and that he did not have permission to be there that evening.
A witness confirmed to the officer that she observed Freudenrich in the victim’s room going through his drawers. She claimed he had four pills in his hand, which she believed to be Adderall. The witness told law enforcement that he dropped the pills in the drawer and left when he saw the witness.
The officer spoke with another witness who, according to the complaint, told him the night before, Freudenrich had given him a $100 bill. The witness said this was out of character for Freudenrich, and that he was told to “keep quiet about it.”
Officers later located Freudenrich and placed him under arrest. During a statement with the officer at the Morrison County Jail, Freudenrich was asked if he took $1,700 out of the victim’s wallet. According to the statement, Freudenrich said “It wasn’t $1,700.” The officer asked him how much money it was, and he allegedly said it was not even $1,000.
If convicted, Freudenrich faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
