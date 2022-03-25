Garrett Lee Fortmann, 21, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District court to five years of probation on a conviction for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Fortmann was also ordered to pay a $100 fine. However, he was given a stay of adjudication, meaning he will not have to pay it if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for two days served in local confinement.
On Oct. 25, 2021, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Belle Prairie Park at about 2 a.m., when the park is closed. He observed another vehicle enter the park and come to a stop down by the river.
The deputy approached the suspect vehicle in his squad car and activated his lights. He then approached the vehicle on foot, at which point he identified the driver as Fortmann, who apologized and stated he did not know the park was closed.
While speaking with Fortmann, the deputy immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Fortmann admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle.
The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located “a large amount of marijuana and various prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.” He also located “several grams” of marijuana wax. Fortmann was placed under arrest.
During a statement at the Morrison County Jail, Fortmann admitted that all of the marijuana and the marijuana wax belonged to him. He advised that he purchased approximately 20 grams of marijuana wax that same night.
