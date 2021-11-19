Sara Ann Nelson, 44, Fort Ripley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation in connection to a felony conviction for receiving stolen property.
On Nov. 5, 2019, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a theft of a motor vehicle from a restaurant parking lot in Little Falls. The owner stated that their vehicle was gone and they had no idea who took it. An officer entered the vehicle into the state system as stolen.
The next day, a deputy with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Highway 210 in Crow Wing County when he observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. He ran the plate number and discovered it was the vehicle stolen from Little Falls.
The deputy approached the vehicle and observed an adult female and a child sleeping inside. The adult was identified as Nelson.
The criminal complaint states that she was “paranoid and not making much sense.” She told the officer she had run out of gas, which was why the vehicle was parked on the side of the road.
Nelson gave a recorded statement, during which she admitted to taking the vehicle from the restaurant in Little Falls. She was placed under arrest.
She was given credit for 43 days served in local confinement.
