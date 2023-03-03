Kayla Marie Mrosla-Gorka, 26, Pelican Rapids, formerly of Swanville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday, to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
Mrosla-Gorka received a two-year stay on a 365 day jail sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. A felony charge of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The charge stems from a Dec. 18, 2021, incident. At about 12:28 a.m., an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to a report of an individual in need of assistance. The reporting party indicated that Mrosla-Gorka was sitting outside in the cold and refusing to come inside. She had allegedly made several comments about harming herself.
An officer arrived on scene and spoke to Mrosla-Gorka, who screamed at the officer, “was verbally abusive and aggressive.” When EMTs arrived on scene and attempted to help her, she refused to cooperate and became combative by swinging her arms toward law enforcement officers and EMTs.
EMT personnel were eventually successful in removing her from a vehicle and placing her on an ambulance cot. She continued to resist and had to be placed in restraints. Later, she spit on officers and medics “multiple times.”
After arriving at the hospital, Mrosla-Gorka became combative and was “screaming at hospital staff.” Ultimately, she had to be placed back in restraints, as she attempted to kick officers and hospital staff. She again spit on the officer and called them “vulgar names.”
