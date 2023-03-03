Kayla Marie Mrosla-Gorka, 26, Pelican Rapids, formerly of Swanville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday, to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

Mrosla-Gorka received a two-year stay on a 365 day jail sentence, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. A felony charge of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

