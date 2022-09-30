Robert Kilroy Galceran, 38, Minneapolis, formerly of Pillager, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Galceran was given a five-year stay on a 17-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and given credit for 115 days served in local confinement.
A misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Oct. 18, 2021, a Crow Wing County District Court judge issued a pretrial DANCO, which prohibited Galceran from having any contact except by telephone with a protected party.
On Dec. 11, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible domestic assault taking place in Morrison County. The reporting party said a boy came to her to report that his parents were fighting. She told law enforcement that she could hear yelling through the wall of the resort they were visiting.
Two deputies responded and drove toward the scene. While en route, they received further information that the male suspect had left the resort in a white, Toyota pickup truck. He was later identified as Galceran.
One of the deputies identified the suspect vehicle as it passed by him and activated the emergency lights on his squad car. The Toyota immediately accelerated to a high speed, ran a stop sign at Highway 10 and crossed over the median. Galceran was traveling southbound on Highway 10, followed by two deputies.
The vehicle was said to have been traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Eventually, the suspect attempted to turn off of the highway too quickly and drove into the ditch.
Galceran exited his vehicle and was placed under arrest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.