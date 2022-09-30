Robert Kilroy Galceran, 38, Minneapolis, formerly of Pillager, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Galceran was given a five-year stay on a 17-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and given credit for 115 days served in local confinement.

Load comments