Leon Clarence Meyer, 41, Pierz, had his charge of one felony count of check forgery dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the case was dismissed at the request of law enforcement.
The original charge stemmed from an alleged incident on June 22, wherein a subject attempted to cash an altered check at a bank in Pierz.
