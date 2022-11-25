Keegan Lee Garcia, 29, Foreston, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a March 20 incident. According to the report, an agent from the West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a vehicle being driven by Garcia. The report states that later that same day, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was advised that agents were actively searching for Garcia as an occupant of the motor vehicle traveling on Highway 10. The trooper located the suspected vehicle driving through the city of Motley in Morrison County.
The trooper stopped the suspected vehicle and confirmed that Garcia was a passenger in the vehicle.
The report states that Garcia was making “furtive movements” and reaching down by his seat. The agent arrived on the scene a short time later and provided Garcia with a copy of the search warrant.
According to the report, upon a search of Garcia’s vehicle, the officers located eight grams of methamphetamine in bags on the left of Garcia’s seat, near where he had been making “furtive movements” at the onset of the traffic stop.
According to the report, each bag weighed approximately four grams for a total of eight grams. The substances was later field tested positive for methamphetamine. Allegedly located on Garcia’s person were six hypodermic needles.
If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or $10,000 fine.
