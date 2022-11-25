Keegan Lee Garcia, 29, Foreston, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a March 20 incident. According to the report, an agent from the West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a vehicle being driven by Garcia. The report states that later that same day, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was advised that agents were actively searching for Garcia as an occupant of the motor vehicle traveling on Highway 10. The trooper located the suspected vehicle driving through the city of Motley in Morrison County.

Load comments