Ryan David Hackler, 31, Foley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days of local confinement after he was convicted on a single count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Hackler was given credit for 22 days served, meaning he has 38 days remaining on his sentence. He was also given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day. If he remains in compliance with the terms of his five years of probation, he will not be required to serve time in prison.
The conviction stems from a June 25 incident. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he noticed a vehicle “exhibiting loud exhaust.” He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hackler.
In plain view, the officer observed a glass pipe with white residue. Hackler admitted that the pipe contained traces of methamphetamine.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and looked inside of a bag. There, he found “seven smaller Ziploc baggies” that contained white and brown substances. The officer believed they contained meth. There was also a large amount of cash inside the bag.
The bags were transported to the Little Falls Police Department, where they field-tested positive for meth and weighed a combined 12.94 grams, including packaging.
