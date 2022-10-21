Ryan David Hackler, 31, Foley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days of local confinement after he was convicted on a single count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Hackler was given credit for 22 days served, meaning he has 38 days remaining on his sentence. He was also given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day. If he remains in compliance with the terms of his five years of probation, he will not be required to serve time in prison.

