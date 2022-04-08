Mikkel Allen Ferguson, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ferguson received a stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day, so he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains compliant with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 69 days in local confinement.
At about 4:09 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020, an officer for the Little Falls Police Department received a call indicating that a male subject in a vehicle was semi-responsive and in need of medical assistance. An officer arrived the area and discovered a black, Mercury SUV on First Street NE, which he saw ravel with its left tires over the dividing lane. After observing additional erratic driving, the officer activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Ferguson. Prior to contacting Ferguson, the officer learned that he had been seen earlier in the day, unconscious, in the vehicle with a syringe cap on his lap. The officer asked Ferguson to participate in field sobriety tests, but he stated he did not believe he was impaired and that he had not used heroin that day.
The officer conducted a pat search of Ferguson for safety purposes, who pulled a plastic syringe cap from his pocket and claimed it was from an old syringe. Fergus said he had an old “heroin kit” shoved down on the side of the driver’s seat.
A search of the vehicle yielded several items commonly used for injecting narcotics. There was also a small plastic baggie that appeared to contain a light brown powdery substance. That weighed .14 grams and later tested positive for heroin.
During a field sobriety test, the officer noted that Ferguson’s eyes were watery and his pupils were “very constricted.” He failed to successfully complete the walk and turn test, as well as the one-leg stand test. He was placed under arrest for DWI.
After the officer obtained a search warrant, a blood draw was conducted at 6:10 p.m. at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. The results indicated that Ferguson’s blood contained a level of morphine at .06 milligrams per liter.
As part of a plea agreement, two gross misdemeanor charges of third-degree DWI were dismissed.
